Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Trading Up 0.4%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.33 and last traded at $27.33. Approximately 37 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $195.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned about 0.71% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap companies in the US that exhibit quality, value and momentum factors. QVMS was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

