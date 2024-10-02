Anemoi International (LON:AMOI) Trading Down 9.7%

Anemoi International Limited (LON:AMOI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01). 5,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 353,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.44 ($0.01).

Anemoi International Trading Up 10.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.62. The stock has a market cap of £695,687.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

About Anemoi International

Anemoi International Limited, through its subsidiary, id4 AG, provides software and digital solutions to small and medium-size financial institutions. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

