IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Shares Down 5.5%

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 348,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 326,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $11.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that IN8bio, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

