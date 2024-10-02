Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Shares Down 1.5%

Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,534 ($47.27) and last traded at GBX 3,534 ($47.27). 102,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 171,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,588 ($47.99).

Pershing Square Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,623.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,939.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 331.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 22.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio is 436.43%.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.