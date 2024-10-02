Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) Trading 9.3% Higher

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 74,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 145,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 million, a P/E ratio of 0.41 and a beta of -0.11.
Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. It operates through two segments: Wealth and Health. The company distributes asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing and cash management products.
