Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FSMO) Shares Up 0.2%

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FSMO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.45 and last traded at $27.44. 40,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,810,000.

About Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (FSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global stocks with small to medium capitalization. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FSMO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

