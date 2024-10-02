Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Shares Up 0.3%

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $11.69. 36,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 62,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Sow Good Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $110.45 million, a P/E ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93.

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. Sow Good had a negative return on equity of 91.69% and a negative net margin of 19.05%.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands.

Further Reading

