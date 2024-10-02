NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Stock Price Up 3.2%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 32,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 68,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

NEXE Innovations Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.30.

About NEXE Innovations

NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

