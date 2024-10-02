Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Shares Up 1.6%

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.36. 2,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 258,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by $0.60.

About Panbela Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), a proprietary polyamine analogue, which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; Flynpovi, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac which is in Phase III clinical trials; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase, currently under Phase I/II trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.