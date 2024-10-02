Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Stock Price Down 13.8%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 13.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 12,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.
Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92.
About Stillfront Group AB (publ)
Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and sells digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Supremacy 1914, Call of War, What's the Pic, Adult Coloring Book, Letter Soup, BitLife, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, eRepublik.com, War and Peace: Civil War Clash, The Great War Rivals, Ultimate General: Gettysburg, Naval Action, Ultimate General: Civil War, Empire, and Imperia Online.
