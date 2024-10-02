Genting Singapore (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Shares Up 2.6%

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.29 and last traded at $34.10. 3,233 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 544% from the average session volume of 502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

Genting Singapore Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.57.

Genting Singapore Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.7074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Genting Singapore’s previous dividend of $0.66.

Genting Singapore Company Profile

Genting Singapore Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the construction, development, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. The company owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort located on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa featuring S.E.A. Aquarium, an aquarium; Adventure Cove Waterpark, an aquatic park integrated with marine life; Universal Studios Singapore, a Universal Studios theme park; ESPA, a destination spa; indoor and outdoor MICE venues; and various dining, retail, and entertainment options.

