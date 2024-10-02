Very Good Food (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of The Very Good Food Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRYYF – Get Free Report) traded down 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.55. 418,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 227,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.
Very Good Food Stock Performance
Very Good Food Company Profile
The Very Good Food Company Inc, a plant-based food technology company, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based meats and other food alternatives in Canada and the United States. It offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand.
