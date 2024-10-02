Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Trading Down 0.5%

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.25. 513,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 671,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.29.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.77.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$368.65 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 22.60%.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

