SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Stock Price Down 0.8%

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.25. 984,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,146,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SELLAS Life Sciences Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $79.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.39.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SELLAS Life Sciences Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLS. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,881,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

(Get Free Report)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.