Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $6.05. 20,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 37,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Nutriband Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.57.

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 401.39% and a negative return on equity of 66.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutriband

Nutriband Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nutriband stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nutriband Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTRB Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Nutriband at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

