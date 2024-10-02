Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Shares Up 29.3%

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 29.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.53. 351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Xinyi Solar Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.

About Xinyi Solar

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers ultra-clear patterned solar glasses, back glasses, and anti-reflective coating solar glasses to photovoltaic module manufacturers.

