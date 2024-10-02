Streamr (DATA) Tops One Day Volume of $4.70 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Streamr has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $38.86 million and $4.70 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can now be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamr Profile

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,125,323,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,063,403,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real?time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

