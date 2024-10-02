Keep Network (KEEP) Hits Market Cap of $99.51 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $99.51 million and $18,100.72 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.43 or 0.00252891 BTC.
About Keep Network
Keep Network’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,288,991 tokens. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
