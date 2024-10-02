Grin (GRIN) Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $123,024.03 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grin has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,997.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.06 or 0.00522467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009525 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00104235 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00029610 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.51 or 0.00225177 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00030397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00073589 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “In early 2019, Grin (GRIN) was introduced as a cryptocurrency that prioritizes privacy. It employs the Mimblewimble protocol to bolster privacy, scalability, and fungibility through a unique blockchain technology approach. Grin is recognized for its essential attributes, such as potent privacy measures, a simple design, and an independent mining approach. As an open-source project, Grin is driven by a community-led development process that aims to steer clear of centralized control. The Grin team is dedicated to providing a cryptocurrency that is secure, accessible, and genuinely decentralized, with ongoing efforts to enhance the protocol and broaden its adoption.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

