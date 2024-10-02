Philcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $24.23 (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, Philcoin has traded up 44.2% against the dollar. Philcoin has a total market cap of $244.61 million and approximately $24.23 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Philcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Philcoin

Philcoin’s launch date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Philcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

