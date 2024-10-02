aelf (ELF) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.08 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $267.34 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000598 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,239,738 coins. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

