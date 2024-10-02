Syscoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.96 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0939 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $74.44 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,091.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.56 or 0.00521214 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00030503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00073524 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 792,569,633 coins. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

