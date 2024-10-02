Optimism Price Tops $1.59 on Top Exchanges (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Optimism has a total market cap of $2.00 billion and $174.09 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Optimism token can now be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00002609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.34 or 0.00252526 BTC.
About Optimism
Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,255,070,491 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimism and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io.
Optimism Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Optimism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Optimism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.