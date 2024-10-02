Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Trading Up 2%

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.65. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.
Blue Prism Group Stock Up 2.0 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64.
About Blue Prism Group
Blue Prism Group Plc engages in the development and provision of robotic process automation software. It offers its solutions to financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, telecoms, public sector, retail, and hospitality industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, The Americas, and APAC and Japan Operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Prism Group
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Prism Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Prism Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.