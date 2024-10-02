Highest Performances (NASDAQ:PUYI) Trading 68.1% Higher

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 68.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.28. 5,549,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77,181% from the average session volume of 7,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Highest Performances Stock Down 15.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08.

About Highest Performances

Highest Performances Holdings Inc engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.

