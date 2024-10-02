Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Reaches $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $2,384.44 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008599 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00013760 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,072.39 or 0.99923318 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001009 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00162973 USD and is down -5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,417.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

