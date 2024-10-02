Compound One Day Trading Volume Tops $26.50 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $42.37 or 0.00069321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $372.21 million and approximately $26.50 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00018783 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007259 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,448.60 or 0.40001470 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,784,991 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,784,990.8880055 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 43.7596476 USD and is down -7.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 525 active market(s) with $26,483,610.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.