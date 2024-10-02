Fetch.ai Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.51 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and $262.21 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00002344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00041780 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007274 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.