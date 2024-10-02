UMA (UMA) Price Up 23.8% This Week

UMA (UMA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. UMA has a total market cap of $236.08 million and approximately $52.62 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UMA has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. One UMA token can currently be bought for about $2.84 or 0.00004654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UMA Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 121,373,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,000,444 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

