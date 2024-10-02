NuCypher Price Hits $0.0707 (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. NuCypher has a total market cap of $97.64 million and approximately $686.58 worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,380,688,920 tokens. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

