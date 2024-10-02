Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $54.65 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $54.65 million and approximately $185,450.02 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,091.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.56 or 0.00521214 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009556 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00103879 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00029562 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.37 or 0.00224752 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00030503 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00073524 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.
Ergo Coin Profile
Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,751,060 coins and its circulating supply is 77,752,620 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.
Buying and Selling Ergo
