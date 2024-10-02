Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $54.65 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $54.65 million and approximately $185,450.02 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,091.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.56 or 0.00521214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009556 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00103879 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00029562 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.37 or 0.00224752 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00030503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00073524 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,751,060 coins and its circulating supply is 77,752,620 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

