Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Trading Down 1.8%

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.11. Approximately 212,021 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 244,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

Canada Nickel Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$195.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canada Nickel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It also develops zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt, and iron. Its flagship project is the Crawford Nickel project located in northern Ontario, Canada. It serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless steel markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.