Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Trading Down 2.8%

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.44 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05). Approximately 128,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,427,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Caspian Sunrise Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Caspian Sunrise Company Profile

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Central Asia. The company operates through Exploration for and Production of Crude Oil; Onshore Drilling Services; and Offshore Drilling Services segments. It explores for and produces crude oil. The company holds a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan.

