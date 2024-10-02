Callinex Mines (CVE:CNX) Stock Price Up 3%

Callinex Mines Inc. (CVE:CNX – Get Free Report) traded up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.03. 9,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 16,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Callinex Mines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.20 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.22.

Callinex Mines Company Profile

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project portfolio includes the Pine Bay project that covers an area of 6,795 square hectare and 77 contiguous mineral claims situated in the Flin Flon Mining District, Manitoba; and the Nash Creek property, which comprises seven contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

