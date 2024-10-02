Hexo (OTCMKTS:HYYDF) Trading Up 1.8%

Hexo Corp (OTCMKTS:HYYDF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.30. 1,403,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 773,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.
Hexo Stock Up 1.8 %
About Hexo
HEXO Corp. engages in the manufacture, production, and distribution of medicinal marijuana. It offers products through the Time of Day, H2, Decarb, and Exlixir No. 1 brands. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hexo
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- What is a Dividend King?
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Hexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.