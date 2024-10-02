BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Stock Price Down 4.7%

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.51 and last traded at $21.77. 27,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 26,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

BK Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $73.67 million, a P/E ratio of -231.20 and a beta of 1.22.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter. BK Technologies had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.64%.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 3,330 shares of BK Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $66,133.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 25.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BK Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,816 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 48,838 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.02% of BK Technologies worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 55.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

