Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €204.00 ($226.67) and last traded at €203.00 ($225.56). 3,265 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €197.60 ($219.56).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 174.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €192.70 and its 200-day moving average is €210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

