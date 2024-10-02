Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Trading 0.3% Higher

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.92 and last traded at C$10.76. Approximately 5,830 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 7,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.73.

Profound Medical Stock Up 2.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.64. The firm has a market cap of C$269.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.9000001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashed Osman Dewan acquired 9,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.85 per share, with a total value of C$125,480.25. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

