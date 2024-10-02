Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 558,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 517% from the average daily volume of 90,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The firm has a market cap of $9.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets primarily in the United States. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, and other facilities.

