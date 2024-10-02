Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Shares Down 0.6%

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 912.32 ($12.20) and last traded at GBX 930 ($12.44). 44,562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 115,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 936 ($12.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £335.13 million, a PE ratio of 825.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,003.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,086.85.

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

