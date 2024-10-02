Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Trading 11.8% Higher

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 571,446 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 249% from the average daily volume of 163,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Critical Elements Lithium from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Critical Elements Lithium Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.
