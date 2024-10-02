Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Trading 11.8% Higher

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 571,446 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 249% from the average daily volume of 163,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Critical Elements Lithium from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Critical Elements Lithium alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRE

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Up 11.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$128.53 million, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 16.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.64.

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Critical Elements Lithium Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.