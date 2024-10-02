Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.05). 1,746,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,950,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.05).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on shares of Andrada Mining in a research note on Monday, September 9th.
About Andrada Mining
Andrada Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was formerly known as AfriTin Mining Limited and changed its name to Andrada Mining Limited in January 2023.
