iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) Stock Price Up 0.8%

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.14 and last traded at $76.55. Approximately 103,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 389% from the average daily volume of 21,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.94.

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average is $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $91.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPXN. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period.

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

