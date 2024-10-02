Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) Shares Up 0.1%

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $41.50. Approximately 333,509 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 883% from the average daily volume of 33,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.44.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.68.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.