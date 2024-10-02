iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.45 and last traded at $38.46. Approximately 19,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 79,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.59.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

