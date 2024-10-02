Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $809.53 and last traded at $809.53. Approximately 3,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 352% from the average daily volume of 686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $818.83.
Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN Trading Down 1.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $809.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $809.53.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.