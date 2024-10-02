Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Shares Up 0.2%

Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.91 and last traded at $47.91. Approximately 971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.79.

Global X Guru Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.74. The company has a market cap of $46.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Global X Guru Index ETF

The Global X Guru Index ETF (GURU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Guru index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that attempts to mimic concentrated equity positions taken by large hedge funds, as reported in public filings. GURU was launched on Jun 4, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

