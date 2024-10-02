Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) Shares Down 0.5%

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $18.94. Approximately 159,722 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 48,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund stock. Northeast Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund comprises about 0.8% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.12% of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

