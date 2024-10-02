WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII – Get Free Report) dropped 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.70 and last traded at $20.73. Approximately 9,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 12,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.
WBI BullBear Global Income ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73.
