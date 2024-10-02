IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.16. Approximately 3,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 10,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $162.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 2.45% of IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The IQ U.S. Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ CBRE NextGen Real Estate index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of developed market companies classified under real estate sectors that are expected to benefit from trends affecting property sectors in the global economy.

